Grocery Cafe Will Drop Tea Leaf Salads on Jack London Square on May 29

Grocery Cafe , the popular, low-key Burmese restaurant, will open its doors in a tony new location in Jack London Square, a vastly different neighborhood than its first iteration in a deeply residential East Oakland neighborhood. The original location closed in December of 2016 for health violations related to its aging building- anyone who visited will certainly recall the unique environs of the original restaurant, which felt more like a bodega than a destination for some of Oakland's best Burmese.

