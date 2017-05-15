Grocery Cafe Will Drop Tea Leaf Salads on Jack London Square on May 29

Grocery Cafe , the popular, low-key Burmese restaurant, will open its doors in a tony new location in Jack London Square, a vastly different neighborhood than its first iteration in a deeply residential East Oakland neighborhood. The original location closed in December of 2016 for health violations related to its aging building- anyone who visited will certainly recall the unique environs of the original restaurant, which felt more like a bodega than a destination for some of Oakland's best Burmese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.