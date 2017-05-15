Grocery Cafe Will Drop Tea Leaf Salads on Jack London Square on May 29
Grocery Cafe , the popular, low-key Burmese restaurant, will open its doors in a tony new location in Jack London Square, a vastly different neighborhood than its first iteration in a deeply residential East Oakland neighborhood. The original location closed in December of 2016 for health violations related to its aging building- anyone who visited will certainly recall the unique environs of the original restaurant, which felt more like a bodega than a destination for some of Oakland's best Burmese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|5 hr
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|5 hr
|doug
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC