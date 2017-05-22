GP Presents The Yardbirds May 31 at Yoshi's in Oakland, CA - Win Tickets

The Yardbirds gave us Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page-and they're still delivering godly guitar playing with Johnny A in the lead role these days. The Boston Music Hall of Famer known for playing brilliant chord-melody instrumentals such as "Oh Yeah" on his signature Gibson hollowbody cops a completely different trip with the Yardbirds, donning a Les Paul Jr. to rip into classics such as "Heart Full of Soul," "Shapes of Things," and "For Your Love," with teenaged enthusiasm.

