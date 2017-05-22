Governor Brown Appoints Somnath Raj Chatterjee to Alameda County Superior Court
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Somnath Raj Chatterjee to a judgeship in the Alameda County Superior Court. Chatterjee, 47, of Oakland, has been a partner at Antolin Agarwal and Chatterjee LLP since earlier in 2017.
