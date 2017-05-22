Governor Brown Appoints Somnath Raj C...

Governor Brown Appoints Somnath Raj Chatterjee to Alameda County Superior Court

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Somnath Raj Chatterjee to a judgeship in the Alameda County Superior Court. Chatterjee, 47, of Oakland, has been a partner at Antolin Agarwal and Chatterjee LLP since earlier in 2017.

