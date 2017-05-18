Girl with rare disease singing "Overcomer" in viral video meets Grammy winner behind song
Earlier this year, 4-year-old Leah Carroll, a California child who has a rare blood disease, lifted spirits worldwide when her rendition of the song "Overcomer" by Grammy winner Mandisa went viral. But this week, it was Leah's turn for a bit of uplifting when Mandisa came to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland to meet the petite songstress for the first time, sing and play.
