Girl with rare disease singing a oeOvercomera in viral video meets Grammy winner behind song

Earlier this year, 4-year-old Leah Carroll, a California child who has a rare blood disease, lifted spirits worldwide when her rendition of the song "Overcomer" by Grammy winner Mandisa went viral. But this week, it was Leah's turn for a bit of uplifting when Mandisa came to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland to meet the petite songstress for the first time, sing and play.

