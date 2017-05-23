Girl with rare disease singing a oeOvercomera in viral video meets Grammy winner behind song

Earlier this year, 4-year-old Leah Carroll, a California child who has a rare blood disease, lifted spirits worldwide when her rendition of the song "Overcomer" by Grammy winner Mandisa went viral. But this week, it was Leah's turn for a bit of uplifting when Mandisa came to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland to meet the petite songstress for the first time, sing and play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.