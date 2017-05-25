Garden as art: Carnivorous plants
Who isn't fascinated by plants that eat insects? The Bay Area Carnivorous Plant Society is proof there are a lot of folks who are, and if you're one or want to learn more about the intriguing plants, the society is having its annual show and sale, noon to 6 p.m. June 3 at the Lakeside Park Garden Center, 666 Bellevue Ave., Oakland. There will be the usual plant sales, raffles and auction, but this year the group has added lectures on plant culture along with educational information aimed at the kids.
