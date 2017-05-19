Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landl...

Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landlord Michael Marr Was Major...

Former tennis pro-turned real estate investor Douglas Ditmer testified in federal court today that one of the East Bay's biggest landlords, Michael Marr, was a key player in a massive scheme to rig foreclosure auctions between 2008 and 2011. Marr's company, Community Realty, currently owns about 280 houses and small apartment buildings in Alameda County, according to public records.

