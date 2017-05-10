Food, culture take center stage at Oa...

Food, culture take center stage at Oakland Greek Festival

Already 60 pans of baklava in, the Oakland Greek Festival is gearing up for its 45th annual Greek Festival, which runs from May 19-21 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension. This year's festival is expected to draw about 20,000 people as the Greek community celebrates 100 years since their church was founded in Oakland.

