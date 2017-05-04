Firefighters attended Oakland Ghost S...

Firefighters attended Oakland Ghost Ship party before fire

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Firefighters 'partied at the Ghost Ship' two years before the wood-cluttered venue burned to the ground killing 36 trapped revelers Former residents said the warehouse was a death trap with few exits, piles of driftwood and a labyrinth of electrical cords Firefighters in Oakland, California, toured the cluttered Ghost Ship warehouse two years before 36 partygoers died in blaze at the venue last December, witnesses have revealed. Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the US in a decade when 36 people died in a December 2, 2016, blaze at the warehouse, which had been illegally converted into live and work spaces for artists.

Oakland, CA

