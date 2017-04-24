Fight for Rights: May Day Rallies Sla...

Fight for Rights: May Day Rallies Slated Across the Bay Area

Joining hundreds of thousands around the country, droves of demonstrators on Monday are gathering across the Bay Area for May Day rallies, which are expected to draw special attention to immigrants' rights in the wake of the Trump administration's handling of the issue. Traditional May Day demonstrations were originally designed to propagate workers' rights and combat exploitative working conditions.

