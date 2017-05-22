Fatima Centenary

St. Joseph the Worker Church in Berkeley, named the Diocese of Oakland's official pilgrimage site for the Fatima Centennial, welcomed the event with a liturgy on May 13, 100 years to the day of a series of appearances of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in Portugal. The Marian apparitions began on May 13, 1917, when Francisco Marto, who was 9 years of age, his 7-year-old sister, Jacinta, and their 10-year-old cousin, Lucia dos Santos, reported seeing a vision of the "lady dressed in white" - later called Our Lady of Fatima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.