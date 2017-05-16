Families of People Who Died Oakland Warehouse Fire Sue
Attorneys representing the families of people who died in an Oakland warehouse fire that broke out during an unlicensed concert plan to file a lawsuit Tuesday against the building's owner and manager. Lawyer Mary Alexander says she will file the so-called master complaint in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland.
