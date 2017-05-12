Ex-con charged in Oakland recycling center fatal shooting
An ex-convict, who left behind documents that helped identify him, has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing Monday of another man at an East Oakland recycling center, authorities said. Stephen Sonny Brooks, 51, is accused of killing Demrick Beene, 37, at the recycling center in the 4500 block of San Leandro Street.
