Erroneous fire bills sent to Oakland homeowners due to snafu
A fire department data snafu uncovered this week wrongly charged dozens of hills residents for past inspections, prompting outrage and confusion and leaving the city scrambling to correct the error. An estimated 1,000-plus invoices for reinspections dating back to 2012 - at $303 a piece - began arriving in mailboxes over the past few weeks to hills residents who said either the inspections never took place or the city never sent them prior documentation.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 9
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
