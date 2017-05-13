Emeryville apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire for second time
An apartment complex near the border of Oakland at Adeline and San Pablo burned in a spectacular 5-alarm blaze early Saturday - the same building that was destroyed in a massive, six-alarm fire last July. Firefighters from Oakland and Alameda County worked to bring the fire, first reported at 4:58 a.m., under control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|12 hr
|Jaimie
|59
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC