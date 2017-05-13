Emeryville apartment complex under co...

Emeryville apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire for second time

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

An apartment complex near the border of Oakland at Adeline and San Pablo burned in a spectacular 5-alarm blaze early Saturday - the same building that was destroyed in a massive, six-alarm fire last July. Firefighters from Oakland and Alameda County worked to bring the fire, first reported at 4:58 a.m., under control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Clearing Swamp 21,024
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... 10 hr Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 12 hr Jaimie 59
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC