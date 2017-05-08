El Superritmo with El Kool Kyle and Roger Mas
DJs El Kool Kyle and Roger Mas are a staple in the Oakland scene and often gig at Bissap Baobab, the Layover, The New Parish, and Starline Social Club. But the duo's parties also extend beyond Oakland, such as across the bridge to San Francisco's Madrone Art and the Make-Out Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|18 hr
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|18 hr
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC