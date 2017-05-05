Editorial: Gary Rogersa death is a tragic loss for the Bay Area
Last week's death of T. Gary Rogers left a deep wound in the Bay Area that will not soon be healed. He was a retired business titan of remarkable achievement, but what will be missed most is his good nature, philanthropy, devotion to quality education and commitment to the Bay Area.
