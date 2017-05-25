Dropped ID card leads to arrest of Oakland killing suspect

An identification card dropped at the scene led to the arrest and special circumstance murder charges being filed against a convicted felon in the robbery and fatal shooting of a man in the Fruitvale district Tuesday morning, according to authorities and court records. Dawuan Budd, 25, of Oakland, was charged Thursday with murder in the commission of a robbery in the killing Godofredo Nah-Pool, 45, of Oakland.

