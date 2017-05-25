Dropped ID card leads to arrest of Oa...

Dropped ID card leads to arrest of Oakland killing suspect

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

An identification card dropped at the scene led to the arrest and special circumstance murder charges being filed against a convicted felon in the robbery and fatal shooting of a man in the Fruitvale district Tuesday morning, according to authorities and court records. Dawuan Budd, 25, of Oakland, was charged Thursday with murder in the commission of a robbery in the killing Godofredo Nah-Pool, 45, of Oakland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 min Fitus T Bluster 21,051
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Sweet J 17,496
antifa 14 hr black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 22 hr Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 22 hr Jo jo 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC