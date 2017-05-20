Developer ready to move Oak Knoll clu...

Developer ready to move Oak Knoll clubhouse

The developer wants to build 935 market-rate houses and townhouses and 72,000 square feet of retail space on 187 acres of the hospital grounds, which closed in 1996. The officers club is the only remaining significant building on the East Oakland parcel.

