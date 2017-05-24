Cops and Courts May 24, 2017: Capitol...

Cops and Courts May 24, 2017: Capitola police ID accused lingerie thieves

12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Capitola police have identified two of the four women suspected of stealing lingerie from Victoria's Secret in Capitola Mall before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a series of high speed car chases around the county Monday. Jaelonda Burns, 20, of Oakland, and Antonique Watkins, 18, of Union City were arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

