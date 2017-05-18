Concord Man Dead After Fight in East Oakland on Wednesday Night
An unresponsive man was found on the ground at that location and was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|wmp
|5 hr
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC