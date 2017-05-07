Community speaks out about special re...

Community speaks out about special reading clinic closure in Oakland

Teachers, parents and students of Oakland Unified School District will gather Monday to urge district administrators to not close a district reading clinic. According to OUSD teachers and advocates, district administrators recently announced plans to close the district's Special Education Reading Clinic at the end of this school year.

