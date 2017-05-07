Community speaks out about special reading clinic closure in Oakland
Teachers, parents and students of Oakland Unified School District will gather Monday to urge district administrators to not close a district reading clinic. According to OUSD teachers and advocates, district administrators recently announced plans to close the district's Special Education Reading Clinic at the end of this school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of people walked up to me
|2 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|thorium
|21,011
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,491
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC