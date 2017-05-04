Community news: Oakland hills fire inspections to start
City firefighters and inspectors will start checking properties in the Oakland hills' very high fire severity zone on May 15. Owners are required to remove weeds, tall grass, brush and tree limbs that pose a fire hazard. Their properties will be inspected to ensure vegetation complies with the California Fire Code.
