City of Oakland to Settle Wrongful Attempted-Murder Conviction for $300,000

Ronald Ross was convicted in the 2006 attempted murder of Renardo Williams and spent nearly seven years in prison. Oakland's city attorney is now recommending that the city council settle a malicious-prosecution lawsuit for $300,000.

