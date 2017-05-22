Charges filed in East Oakland apartme...

Charges filed in East Oakland apartment killing

19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A 22-year-old Oakland man was charged with murder Monday in the killing of a man in an East Oakland apartment last month. Alonte Devon Hilliard, 22, is charged with murder in the course of a robbery in the April 9 killing of 41-year-old Dennis Lamar James.

