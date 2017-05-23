Celeste Guap's Alleged Pimp Denies Felony Allegations
The man accused of pimping the teenage sex worker at the center of the Oakland Police Department sex-trafficking scandal is denying charges that he exploited "Celeste Guap." Last week, in Alameda County Superior Court, Guap testified that Daniel Troy Knight offered to be her pimp when she was eighteen, and that he paid for her four-day stint to work as a prostitute in a hotel near the Oakland airport in February of 2016.
