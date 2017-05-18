Borenstein: A great deal could go wrong with Brown's pension plan
Gov. Jerry Brown and state Treasurer John Chiang have a plan to help cover the state's soaring pension payments: Borrow money at low interest rates and invest it to make a profit. What could go wrong? Unfortunately, as they try to sell this scheme to the public and the Legislature, the governor and the treasurer fail to mention the risks, or their aggressive assumptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|55 min
|Adam
|21,032
|wmp
|Thu
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC