Borenstein: A great deal could go wro...

Borenstein: A great deal could go wrong with Brown's pension plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Gov. Jerry Brown and state Treasurer John Chiang have a plan to help cover the state's soaring pension payments: Borrow money at low interest rates and invest it to make a profit. What could go wrong? Unfortunately, as they try to sell this scheme to the public and the Legislature, the governor and the treasurer fail to mention the risks, or their aggressive assumptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 55 min Adam 21,032
wmp Thu Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC