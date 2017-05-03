Animals Rescued From Oakland Nature Center Recovering
The Rotary Nature Center in Oakland is closed now, and former supervisor Stephanie Benavides is under investigation for possible animal neglect. Some of the rescue animals that had to be rescued from alleged mistreatment at a popular Oakland nature center were put up for adoption Wednesday at a pet store in El Cerrito.
