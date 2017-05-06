Animals in Oakland nature center found neglected, rescued and sent to shelters

Store owner Judy Hardin gives "Dumpling" the guinea pig a kiss at RabbitEARS pet supply and services in El Cerrito, Calif., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. "Dumpling," another guinea pig named "Flapjack," and a mouse named "Sesame "were brought to her after they were rescued from the Rotary Nature Center on Lake Merritt in Oakland, where they were found in bad shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.