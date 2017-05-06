Animals in Oakland nature center found neglected, rescued and sent to shelters
Store owner Judy Hardin gives "Dumpling" the guinea pig a kiss at RabbitEARS pet supply and services in El Cerrito, Calif., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. "Dumpling," another guinea pig named "Flapjack," and a mouse named "Sesame "were brought to her after they were rescued from the Rotary Nature Center on Lake Merritt in Oakland, where they were found in bad shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Ronald
|192
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|XVE
|17,489
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC