After nearly 40 years, Oakland teacher prepares for retirement
For 14 years, Oakland resident Carol Pancho has been teaching first grade at Sequoia Elementary School in the Oakland hills. Now Pancho, an educator for almost 40 years, is cleaning up her classroom to prepare for her retirement at the end of the school year.
