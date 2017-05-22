After Giving Oakland Schools Measure G1 Money, District Now Taking It ...
Until earlier this month, Elmhurst Community Prep, a middle school in deep East Oakland, was preparing to hire a new Spanish teacher for next school year. A new drama department in collaboration with a partner school was also in the works, as well as increased funding to bolster arts education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|antifa
|17 hr
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|18 hr
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|Sun
|get it bob
|1
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC