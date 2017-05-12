Acquitted of murder, Oakland man gets...

Acquitted of murder, Oakland man gets lengthy sentence anyway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

An Oakland man acquitted of first-degree murder in the killing of a rival was sentenced Friday to 32 years to life in prison for firing the gun. An attorney for 33-year-old Jose Lepe called the sentence "extremely disproportionate" and said an appeal is in the works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 9 Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC