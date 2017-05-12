Acquitted of murder, Oakland man gets lengthy sentence anyway
An Oakland man acquitted of first-degree murder in the killing of a rival was sentenced Friday to 32 years to life in prison for firing the gun. An attorney for 33-year-old Jose Lepe called the sentence "extremely disproportionate" and said an appeal is in the works.
