Trial begins in killing of mother during West Oakland gunbattle
Attorneys will give opening statements Thursday at the trial for four men charged with murdering a mother who was killed by crossfire while trying to save her children from a mid-day gun battle in her West Oakland neighborhood. Chyemil Pierce was killed March 9, 2015, when she was struck by gunfire from a nearby shooting as she tried to get her children to safety near their West Oakland home, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|New york
|20,976
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|2 hr
|countervailing du...
|1
|What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o...
|9 hr
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
|HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge...
|Wed
|These girls need ...
|4
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Apr 23
|Bay Area
|1
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|4
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|Apr 15
|People phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC