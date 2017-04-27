Trial begins in killing of mother dur...

Trial begins in killing of mother during West Oakland gunbattle

Attorneys will give opening statements Thursday at the trial for four men charged with murdering a mother who was killed by crossfire while trying to save her children from a mid-day gun battle in her West Oakland neighborhood. Chyemil Pierce was killed March 9, 2015, when she was struck by gunfire from a nearby shooting as she tried to get her children to safety near their West Oakland home, police said.

