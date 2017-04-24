The Latest: Group member removed from Wells Fargo meeting

In this July 14, 2014, file photo, a man passes by a Wells Fargo bank in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Wells Fargo's top management and board of directors will face irritated investors for the bank's first big shareholder meeting since the scandal over its sales practices led to an executive shake-up, fines and a dented reputation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.