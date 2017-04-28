Takeover robbers who terrorized East Bay businesses in 2016 are sentenced
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for a string of armed takeover robberies targeting businesses in Berkeley and other Bay Area cities last year. Oakland resident Shawan Spargans, 42, was sentenced to 23 years and Merl Simpson, 47, of Antioch, was sentenced to 20 years by a federal judge in Oakland on Thursday.
