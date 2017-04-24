Robbin Rae's 'Oakland in Blue' is bla...

Robbin Rae's 'Oakland in Blue' is blazing Bay Area film festivals

"Oakland in Blue" is a short movie that was made by locally grown, Los Angeles-based filmmaker Robbin Rae and selected to be in both the Oakland International Film Festival, which just passed, and the upcoming San Francisco Black Film Festival. The cinematography, the lighting, the script, the acting and the message were all on point.

