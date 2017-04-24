Town Business: Oakland Fire Department Still Seriously Under-Staffed
Despite recent hires, there still are not enough firefighters in Oakland, and key positions remain unfilled. Nearly five months after the deadly Ghost Ship inferno, which highlighted the shortcomings of Oakland's poorly-resourced emergency responders , the city's ability to fight fires, provide emergency medical response, and especially to inspect buildings, remains hamstrung due to staffing issues.
