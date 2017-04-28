Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue
Several Oakland councilmembers are accusing Mayor Libby Schaaf of trying to divert soda tax revenue away from health programs, as voters were promised. The councilmembers, who were briefed on the mayor's proposed budget yesterday, claim Schaaf wants to put the revenue in the general fund to close the city's expected deficit.
