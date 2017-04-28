Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor S...

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Several Oakland councilmembers are accusing Mayor Libby Schaaf of trying to divert soda tax revenue away from health programs, as voters were promised. The councilmembers, who were briefed on the mayor's proposed budget yesterday, claim Schaaf wants to put the revenue in the general fund to close the city's expected deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Postman7 20,984
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... Thu countervailing du... 1
What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o... Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... Apr 26 These girls need ... 4
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Apr 23 Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Apr 22 ICE MAN 4
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) Apr 15 People phart 8
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC