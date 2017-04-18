PICTURES: Mural to legendary pop star Prince unveiled in Camden
A mural to commemorate Prince on the anniversary of his death has been unveiled outside the Electric Ballroom, in Camden. The venue in Camden High Street has been chosen as it hosted a legandary secret gig by Prince in 2014.
