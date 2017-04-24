People gather at Lake Merritt for ant...

People gather at Lake Merritt for anti-Trump Climate March

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

On a Saturday that was too hot for April or even May, several hundred activists gathered to form a human ring around Lake Merritt and register their low opinion of President Trump's first 100 days in office. The resistance rally was organized by People's Climate Movement Bay Area as one of more than 250 linked actions that was to include a ring around the White House in Washington, D.C. The Oakland event was the only one on the Bay Area and anywhere from 500 to 10,000 people were expected for an afternoon of speakers and music on a stage powered by bicycle at the Lake Merritt Amphitheatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr commenters 20,985
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o... Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... Apr 26 These girls need ... 4
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Apr 23 Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Apr 22 ICE MAN 4
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) Apr 15 People phart 8
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC