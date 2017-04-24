People gather at Lake Merritt for anti-Trump Climate March

On a Saturday that was too hot for April or even May, several hundred activists gathered to form a human ring around Lake Merritt and register their low opinion of President Trump's first 100 days in office. The resistance rally was organized by People's Climate Movement Bay Area as one of more than 250 linked actions that was to include a ring around the White House in Washington, D.C. The Oakland event was the only one on the Bay Area and anywhere from 500 to 10,000 people were expected for an afternoon of speakers and music on a stage powered by bicycle at the Lake Merritt Amphitheatre.

