People Behaving Nicely: Students in Oakland hope for a cleaner community
An elementary school in Oakland shot a public service announcement video which highlighted illegal dumping and littering within Alameda County. The video was shot at Encompass Academy in East Oakland and features school-age children and a mascot named Chip the Bay Bridge Chicken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|7 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|50
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|13 hr
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|14 hr
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|14 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|16 hr
|Bay Area
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|22 hr
|Voyeur
|17,474
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Sat
|ICE MAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC