People Behaving Nicely: Students in Oakland hope for a cleaner community

An elementary school in Oakland shot a public service announcement video which highlighted illegal dumping and littering within Alameda County. The video was shot at Encompass Academy in East Oakland and features school-age children and a mascot named Chip the Bay Bridge Chicken.

