One Goh, Shooter Accused In 2012 Oikos University Massacre, Finally Ruled Fit To Stand Trial

Five years in, and the 48-year-old man accused in the April 2012 killing of seven people at Oikos University in Oakland is finally headed for trial, with a hearing scheduled Wednesday of this week. Korean-born One Goh, who is a naturalized US citizen and was 43 at the time of the shooting, has both admitted to authorities that he was responsible for the mass shooting, and has pleaded not guilty because he blames university officials for what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.