One Goh, Shooter Accused In 2012 Oiko...

One Goh, Shooter Accused In 2012 Oikos University Massacre, Finally Ruled Fit To Stand Trial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Five years in, and the 48-year-old man accused in the April 2012 killing of seven people at Oikos University in Oakland is finally headed for trial, with a hearing scheduled Wednesday of this week. Korean-born One Goh, who is a naturalized US citizen and was 43 at the time of the shooting, has both admitted to authorities that he was responsible for the mass shooting, and has pleaded not guilty because he blames university officials for what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 1 hr Aurora Colorado 53
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 4 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,257
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 7 hr American 4
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Sun Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Sat ICE MAN 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC