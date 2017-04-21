Oikos rampage: Defendant deemed mentally competent to stand trial

A judge on Friday ruled the man behind the 2012 Oikos University shooting rampage, which killed seven people and wounded three more, is mentally competent to stand trial, according to a prosecutor in the case. The trial was put on hold indefinitely in 2015 after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Gloria Rhynes determined the defendant in the case, 48-year-old One Goh of Alameda, had a mental illness that prevented him from rationally assisting his attorneys with his defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.