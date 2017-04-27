Oakland workshops to boost small businesses
Oakland is planning more than 25 free workshops to mark National Small Business Week, which recognizes the contributions of entrepreneurs. Because small business owners may not be able to take part in workshops at City Hall, Oakland is taking some workshops and information to areas where the merchants operate, including the Fruitvale District, East Oakland, the Laurel District and West Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|23 hr
|countervailing du...
|1
|What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o...
|Thu
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
|HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge...
|Wed
|These girls need ...
|4
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Apr 23
|Bay Area
|1
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|4
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|Apr 15
|People phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC