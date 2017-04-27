Oakland workshops to boost small busi...

Oakland workshops to boost small businesses

Oakland is planning more than 25 free workshops to mark National Small Business Week, which recognizes the contributions of entrepreneurs. Because small business owners may not be able to take part in workshops at City Hall, Oakland is taking some workshops and information to areas where the merchants operate, including the Fruitvale District, East Oakland, the Laurel District and West Oakland.

