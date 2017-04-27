Oakland OKs contracts to avoid bay sewage spills
The city will spend more than $4 million this year to upgrade its sewers, part of a 22-year improvement of its aging system. The upgrades are required under a 2014 agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce sewage spills into the bay.
