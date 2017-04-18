Oakland man charged with homicide for two found dead in Fort Bragg

An Oakland man has been charged with the homicide of a man and woman in Fort Bragg in October 2013, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the original press release, the two were found dead on Oct. 17, 2013, in a minivan at the “Bark Dump,” near Highway 20 in Fort Bragg, by MCSO deputies who were sent on a call about a suspicious vehicle parked there.

