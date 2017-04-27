Oakland could lose millions under Trump budget
President Donald Trump's proposed topline budget summary would cost Oakland at least 410.5 million if they pass congressional muster, an analysis from the city administrator's office found. His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, at his left in this March 29 image,, has made further threats to cut funding for cities that stand by their sanctuary status.
