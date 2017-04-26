Oakland airporta s new flights drive ...

Oakland airporta s new flights drive record passenger traffic

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Oakland International Airport's surge in passenger traffic continues, thanks to increased travel to and from the East Bay and its increase in new flight routes at the airport. The airport reported 1,008,886 airline passengers for the month of March, a 4.8 percent increase over March 2016.

