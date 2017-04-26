Oakland airporta s new flights drive record passenger traffic
Oakland International Airport's surge in passenger traffic continues, thanks to increased travel to and from the East Bay and its increase in new flight routes at the airport. The airport reported 1,008,886 airline passengers for the month of March, a 4.8 percent increase over March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|2 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,263
|HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Apr 23
|Bay Area
|1
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|Apr 15
|People phart
|8
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC