Multiple May Day Protests Planned Monday Around The Bay Area
While May Day rallies have traditionally been calls for attention to workers' rights, this year the day is expected to be marked by many demonstrations nationwide focusing on immigrants' rights and resistance to Trump administration policies overall. On May 1, also called International Workers' Day, a coalition of nearly 40 advocacy groups are organizing rallies and protests around the country, and here in the Bay protests are expected in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza, on Market Street, outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in SF, at Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, on the UC Berkeley campus, on Mandela Parkway in Emeryville, and in Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Voyeur
|17,481
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|14 hr
|Trump 2020
|2
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|17 hr
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|nanoanomaly
|195
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o...
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC