Multiple May Day Protests Planned Monday Around The Bay Area

While May Day rallies have traditionally been calls for attention to workers' rights, this year the day is expected to be marked by many demonstrations nationwide focusing on immigrants' rights and resistance to Trump administration policies overall. On May 1, also called International Workers' Day, a coalition of nearly 40 advocacy groups are organizing rallies and protests around the country, and here in the Bay protests are expected in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza, on Market Street, outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in SF, at Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, on the UC Berkeley campus, on Mandela Parkway in Emeryville, and in Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.