Mistrial declared in 2013 fatal stabbing case in Oakland
A mistrial was declared Friday in the trial of an Oakland man who was charged with murder for the stabbing death of another man in East Oakland in November 2013. Jabulani Williams, 40, is accused of killing 26-year-old Casey Walker inside a house in the 1900 block of 73rd Avenue on Nov. 21, 2013.
